STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police chief seals red-light area in Nagpur for next two months amid protests

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in Ganga Jamuna area on August 11 after several residents complained about open solicitation by CSWs and other illegal activities.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

barricade

Image of a barricade used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NAGPUR: Days after imposing section 144 of the CrPC in a prominent red-light area here following complaints of open solicitation by commercial sex workers (CSWs), the police have now issued a notification banning prostitution to be carried out in that area for the next two months, an official said on Thursday.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the notification on Wednesday, in which he warned that those found flouting the orders would face legal action.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in Ganga Jamuna area on August 11 after several residents complained about open solicitation by CSWs and other illegal activities.

After that, several sex workers had staged a protest and removed barricades put up by the police restricting entry of people to the area.

Police had also conducted house-to-house searches in the area, where around 500 to 700 sex workers operate.

The notification was issued by the commissioner of police under Section 7 (1) (b) of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), which bans prostitution in 200 metres surrounding several locations - mostly religious places and educational premises - for the next 60 days in the red-light area.

"It has been brought to my notice that several offences have been registered in the last five years under the PITA for carrying out prostitution in or around Balaji Mandir, Chinteshwar Mandir, Baba Kamlishah Dargah, Durga Devi Mandir, Sharda Devi Mandir, Radha Swami Satsang, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's Chinteshwar Hindi Primary School, Hindustan High School (all the places located in Ganga Jamuna area or nearby)," the CP said in the notification.

"Therefore, the premises within a distance of 200 meters from the above referred public places shall not be used for the purpose of prostitution and it is declared hereby that the violation of notification will attract liability and prosecution against the violators under Section 7 (1-A), Section 7 (2) (a), 2 (b) and 2 (c) of the PITA and relevant sections of law, depending upon the nature of violation," it said.

A police official said that a total of 188 brothels are located in this area.

After imposing section 144, the city police have also started sealing the brothels located in the area.

So far, two brothels have been sealed and a similar action is planned against seven more such places, he said.

Local residents have said that sex workers lure minor girls from outside the state and openly solicit in public places, which has vitiated the atmosphere in the area and made life difficult for the residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur red light area closed Nagpur
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp