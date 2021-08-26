President Kovind calls upon academia to work for excellence in modern science and technology

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the academia to work genuinely for excellence in the field of modern science and technology, President Ram Nath Kovind asked the students and teachers to come together to achieve the motive by drawing inspiration from the rich cultural and moral values of the country. The President was speaking as the chief guest on the 9th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar University here on Thursday.

President Kovind, on Thursday, embarked upon his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, during which he will attend several other events in Gorakhpur and will visit Ayodhya on Sunday. The president appreciated the steps taken by Uttar Pradesh government to strengthen the education sector in the state under the purview of new education policy. The President took the opportunity to praise the governance of UP CM Yogi

Adityanath and the measures taken by him in favour of the people of the state.

During the function, the president also laid foundation of Savitribai Phule hostel for girls on university campus. He was accompanied by state Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.

“Education is the most potent tool to ensure social justice and personal progress as well. The way UP CM Yogi Adityanath government is taking the education forward as a mission needs to be appreciated,” said the President. President Kovind heaped praise on women Olympians for their performance at recently

concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. “Given equal opportunities, our daughters leave their male counterparts behind. This is substantiated by the number of female medal winners at the convocation today,’ said the President adding that it should be seen as an indication of a healthy society and the growing nation.

The President will participate in diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School and inaugurate an auditorium on Friday in Lucknow, where he will also unveil a six-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr Sampurnanand, the former UP CM. Later on Friday, he will attend the 26th convocation ceremony of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. The President will, thereon, proceed to Gorakhpur where he is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya on August 28.

On August 29, President Kovind will embark in a presidential train to Ayodhya where he will launch various projects of the department of culture and tourism under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The projects include renovation and construction of the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan, the development of the Nagar Bus Stand, and the Ayodhya Dham.

However, before concluding his visit to the historic temple town, President Kovind is scheduled to visit the construction site of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and perform 'puja' there, the President's Secretariat informed in an official statement.