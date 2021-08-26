STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students welcome, Chakmas oppose Arunachal govt’s ‘relocation’ move

Chakma leaders, who trace their roots to Bangladesh, claimed 96% of the Chakmas and the Hajongs of Arunachal are citizens of India as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

The Buddhist Chakmas and the Hindu Hajongs were resettled in Arunachal during 1964-69 by the central government. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh government’s move to relocate the Chakmas and the Hajongs, who trace their roots to Bangladesh, has triggered mixed reactions.

The influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) welcomed the move and described it as historic. Chakma leaders, however, claimed 96% of the Chakmas and the Hajongs of Arunachal are citizens of India as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s recent statement that the Chakmas and the Hajongs would be relocated outside Arunachal is historic. The students and the people of the state have been for long fighting this,” AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said.

Displaced by a dam in the then East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), the Buddhist Chakmas and the Hindu Hajongs were resettled in Arunachal during 1964-69 by the central government.

The AAPSU said the “illegal Chakma and Hajong immigrants” were brought to Arunachal without taking the state’s indigenous populace into confidence.

The indigenous communities are opposed to the settlement of the people for reasons including the “perilous demographic” changes which allegedly occurred in the districts where they are settled and their alleged aggressive attitude towards the ethnic tribes.

ALSO READ | Chakma body rejects Arunachal's move to relocate 60,000 Chakmas, Hajongs

The fresh controversy erupted following Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s Independence Day speech that the “illegal Chakma immigrants” would be relocated outside Arunachal with honour. He had said the issue was already discussed with the central government.

Earlier this week, the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) had petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reject Arunachal’s move to relocate “60,000” Chakmas and Hajongs to other states.

The CDFI said Chakmas, Hajongs, and ex-Assam Rifles personnel were settled in the then centrally-administered North East Frontier Agency in defence of the country following the 1962 Indo-China war.

The foundation said Khandu had spoken about the resettlement of the Chakmas and the Hajongs outside Arunachal while Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 was enacted to undo the Supreme Court judgment of 1996 granting the Chakmas and the Hajongs citizenship and as such, the Chakmas must not have any illusion and they would have to leave the state.

“This is nothing but an act of racial profiling of the Chakmas and the Hajongs. This is proven from a number of actions of the state government. Arunachal had granted citizenship to the Lisus/Youbins who migrated in the 1960s en masse…

“This grant of citizenship to the Lisus is absolutely illegal because under the Citizenship Act of 1955, each applicant has to submit his/her application individually and there is no provision in the Citizenship Act to declare a category of people as “citizens” en masse,” CDFI founder Suhas Chakma argued.

He pointed out that when Arunachal implemented special programmes for the Tibetan refugees, no question was raised.

It is still not clear as to which state or states the Arunachal government is going to relocate the Chakmas and the Hajongs and the position of the states in question on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chakma crisis Chakma tribe Aurnachal Pradesh Chakma relocation plan AAPSU
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp