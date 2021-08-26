STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Assembly adjourned briefly amid opposition uproar

When opposition members refused to budge despite repeated requests from Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, the House was adjourned for around half an hour.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned during the Question Hour on Thursday when opposition members trooped into the well of the House protesting against the state government's "failure" to build a medical college at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district.

Bhagwanpur MLA Mamata Rakesh raised the issue, saying the medical college, which was to be named after BR Ambedkar, had not been opened despite an announcement made in this regard by former finance minister late Prakash Pant in his budget speech several years ago.

Higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said a medical college is already being opened in Haridwar district and as per the rules there cannot be more than one medical college in one district.

Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh asked the minister to give a clear cut reply whether or not the state government intended to establish a medical college in Bhagwanpur.

Opposition MLAs then shouted slogans and rushed into the well of the House charging the government with being anti-Dalit.

Bhagwanpur is a reserved SC seat in Haridwar district.

When opposition members refused to budge despite repeated requests from Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, the House was adjourned for around half an hour.

Later talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh accused the state government of backing out of its own commitment by prevaricating on the issue.

Congress MLA from Manglaur, Kazi Nizamuddin, said the state government's argument that there cannot be more than one medical college in one district was not acceptable.

"If this is true then how come a medical college is being built in Kotdwar when there is already one in Srinagar in Pauri district.

If there can be two medical colleges in Pauri district why can't there be two in Haridwar?" Nizamuddin said.

"Not building a medical college in Bhagwanpur is an insult to former MLA Surendra Kumar Rakesh who first came up with the idea," Mamata Rakesh said.

Mamata Rakesh, who now represents the seat in the state assembly, is Surendra Kumar Rakesh's wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Assembly
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp