Uttarakhand Ayurveda University to prepare data bank of ayurvedic surgeons

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Ayurved University will prepare a data bank of ayurvedic surgeons across the country. The varsity will be collecting data since independence.

Officials of the institution said that the data bank will help us understand about the history of landmarks achieved by ayurveda in the country.

Dr Sunil Joshi, vice chancellor of the varsity said, "The data bank will include a 2000 page book too with history of ayurveda and all that we have achieved. This will help create awareness along people about ayurveda."

In June this year, after Uttarakhand state government announced that ayurvedic doctors are allowed to prescribe allopathy medicines in emergency. Indian Medical Association has objected strongly to the move.

The doctors from the IMA said that this decision amounts to contempt of court and promotes 'Mixopathy'- a cocktail of Allopath and Ayurveda which is not permitted as per rulings of the apex court.

In June this year, Baba Ramdev said allopathy is best for emergency treatment while ayurveda and yoga are effective in 'lifestyle', 'genetic' and 'incurable' diseases.