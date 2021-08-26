STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM announces relief measures for consumers across various sectors

Chief Minister Dhami also announced that water and sewer consumers will not be charged any late fee if they clear all their dues in one go by December.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a string of announcements in the state Assembly on Thursday, giving relief to consumers across multiple sectors, including power.

Concessions on late payment surcharge and fixed charge of electricity bills will be given to consumers for three months, he said.

The chief Minister said concessions will also be given for the next six months in public vehicle service tax and late fee charged on delayed renewal of registration and fitness certificates, permits and driving licenses.

Around 8,300 "Paryavaran Mitras" will be given a monthly cash incentive of Rs 2,000 each for five months.

All beneficiaries registered under the PM SVANidhi will be given Rs 2,000 each for five months.

Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) was launched by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on June 1 last year to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister Dhami also announced that water and sewer consumers will not be charged any late fee if they clear all their dues in one go by December.

Lauding Asha volunteers for their commendable work during the Covid pandemic, he said the state government is paying them Rs 2,000 each per month for five months.

They will also be given one tablet device each to help them in their work, the chief minister said.

