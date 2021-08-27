After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 vaccination in India started on a disappointing note this month, with just 17,96,253 doses administered on Day 1. It seems to have picked up pace, with nearly 52.8 lakh doses given on an average in the last 25 days.

The rate of daily vaccinations, however, remains inadequate with only 15% of the adult population of India covered with two doses and the country looking far from its target of vaccinating all above 18 by the end of the year.

A look at the CoWIN dashboard maintained by the National Health Authority shows from August 1-25, over 13 crore doses were administered with an daily average of 52, 77,478. In a briefing on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan shared that while 50% of adults in India have received at least one shot, percentage of people having received both is 15.

Public health specialists estimate that India now needs to vaccinate nearly 1 crore people every day to achieve the target of vaccinating about 94 crore adults by December. Maximum shots given on a day in the country remain under the 93 lakh mark and on August 16, a record 92.39 lakh people had received the jabs. Only on another occasion, this figure crossed 80 lakh.

Despite the Centre’s assurances, supply constraints as well as vaccine hesitancy in smaller towns remain major concerns. An issue that has emerged as a headache for the health ministry is many people due for their second doses are dropping out. This came up for discussion between the Centre and states during a review meeting on vaccination on Wednesday.

For August, while various government authorities had projected that nearly 15 crore doses of Covishield, 3-4 crore doses of Covaxin and 1 crore doses of Sputnik V are to be available — actual numbers could be far lesser. Going by daily averages, it is possible that total vaccinations would barely cross 16 crore.

In a good move, the Centre announced that 2 crore doses, for school teachers and support staff, will be sent to states between August 27-31. These doses are to be used for teachers’ vaccination, preferably before September 5.