STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allow freedom to take decisions, else I will give a befitting reply, warns Punjab Congress chief Sidhu after aide quits

The Congress, however, said state chiefs are free to take their decisions within the party's norms and constitution.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged the party leadership to allow him freedom to take decisions, else he will give a befitting reply.

The Congress, however, said state chiefs are free to take their decisions within the party's norms and constitution.

Harish Rawat, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, said if the state chiefs will not take decisions, who else will.

Sidhu had said earlier that the party high command should give him the freedom to take decisions and he will ensure that the Congress remains in power in Punjab for the next 20 years.

He said he has prepared a roadmap in this regard.

"The party high command should allow me the freedom to take decisions, else I will give a befitting reply," he said addressing a meeting in Amritsar.

Asked about Sidhu's remarks, Rawat told reporters here, "I will see the context in which Navjot Singh Sidhu has made these remarks. Mr Sidhu is the respected chief of the Punjab unit. Who will have the power to take decisions if not the state presidents."

Rawat, however, said state presidents are free to take decisions within the party's constitution and in accordance with its position.

Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali quit from the post after his controversial remarks on Kashmir.

Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, a number of MLAs and eight MPs attended a dinner in Chandigarh on Thursday in a show of strength in support of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads and have been making public statements against each other.

Punjab is slated to go for assembly elections early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu Harish Rawat Punjab Assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp