Bengal's wrong policies hurting farmers, says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday alleged that wrong policies followed by the state government are hurting farmers who are not getting the benefit of minimum support price (MSP).

He said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the MSP of some crops by almost 1.

5 times but it is not benefitting the state's farmers due to the wrong policies of the Trinamool Congress government and they are being forced to resort to distress sale of their produce, he said at a meeting of the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha here The agricultural policy of West Bengal has been framed keeping in mind the interest of the party workers of the TMC.

In the process, it is not the farmers but the intermediaries who are reaping the benefits, Ghosh claimed.

He said the Centre has reduced the price of fertilizers with the aim to facilitate farmers in getting the right price.

Modi has also been trying to make the farmers self-sufficient and double their income, he added.