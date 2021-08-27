STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calcutta University announces fee waiver for students of all postgraduate courses

The vice chancellor of the 164-year-old varsity, Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, said the decision was taken in the interest of students.

Published: 27th August 2021

Calcutta University

Calcutta University (Photo | Calcutta University Website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta University has waived fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22, taking into account the financial constraints families have been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institution, in a notification, also said that final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets.

"This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the university has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters.

It is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the Mark sheets/Grade sheets of different semester examinations," said the notification undersigned by acting registrar Debasis Das.

Talking to PTI, the vice chancellor of the 164-year-old varsity, Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, said the decision was taken in the interest of students.

"We want to be on their side.

We wish to ensure their studies are not affected in any way due to the pandemic," she asserted.

Asked about other undergraduate courses, she said affiliated colleges are run by their own governing bodies and the university cannot take any such decision for them.

"Only two undergraduate courses -- B. Tech and Home Science -- are directly run by the CU on its campus. Students who have enrolled for these courses would also get the fee waiver benefit," she pointed out.

Welcoming the move, the Students Federation of India (SFI) said the decision was preceded by its mail to VC, highlighting the financial plight of people amid the pandemic.

"Over the past one-and-half years, many families have faced financial setbacks. This decision will be of some help to them," the CPI(M) students' wing added in its statement.

