STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DGCA suspends flying licence of MP govt pilot for crash landing of plane at Gwalior airport

The incident had resulted in major damage to the cockpit front, propeller blades, propeller hub and wheels of the newly-bought plane.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

File Photo

By PTI

BHOPAL: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licence of a senior pilot of Madhya Pradesh government for a period of one year for the crash landing of an aircraft at Gwalior airport in May this year.

The plane was bringing supplies of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, from Gujarat to Gwalior via Indore in the state-owned plane B-200GT VT MPQ when it crash landed around 9 pm on May 6 at the Gwalior airport, which has an Air Force base.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which carried out a probe into the incident, has suspended the flying licence of the plane's pilot, Captain Sayyed Majid Akhtar (56), for a year, as per a letter issued last week.

The incident had resulted in major damage to the cockpit front, propeller blades, propeller hub and wheels of the newly-bought plane.

The aircraft had skidded and overturned on one side.

Akhtar, his co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal and another officer were injured in the incident.

As per the suspension letter, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Akhtar "flew the aircraft very low and failed to sight the arrester barrier" before the runway.

Besides, "the approach profile of the aircraft was not appropriate for landing in the touchdown zone and resulted in hitting the arrester barrier".

The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Akhtar on 1 July, but the explanation given by him was found to be "not satisfactory", the letter said.

The accident had occurred due to a manual error and the DGCA noted that his actions not only jeopardized the safety of the aircraft, but were also in violation of the Aircraft Rules.

The Madhya Pradesh government had bought the aircraft, a seven-seater Beechcraft King Air B-200GT VT MPQ, from American company 'Textron Aviation' for more than Rs 65 crore last year only, sources in the state aviation department said.

Following the crash, the plane was reduced to scrap.

It has been kept at the Gwalior airbase for over three months now, allegedly due to lack of maintenance and repair, as it was not insured at the time of the incident, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA pilot suspended
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp