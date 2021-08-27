STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanbad hit-and-run case: Bring back narco-test reports by air to avoid tampering, says HC

The court also said the two arrested persons are important for the case, and hence, they must also be brought back to Jharkhand by air with proper security cover

Published: 27th August 2021

Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has directed the CBI to bring back the narco-test reports of the two arrested persons in the Dhanbad hit-and-run case by air as there are chances of tampering if they were brought by train.

Hearing the case relating to the hit-and-run in which Additional District and Session Judge Uttam Anand was killed, a division court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad passed the direction after the CBI submitted the status report and said that investigations are on and the two accused persons have been sent out of the state by train for narco-tests.

“The division bench expressed its displeasure on its submission saying that there are possibilities that the samples might get tampered on the way if brought back by train, therefore, they must be brought by air,” said Treasurer of Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Dheeraj Kumar. The court also said the two arrested persons are important for the case, and hence, they must also be brought back to Jharkhand by air with proper security cover, he added.

Meanwhile, the Home Secretary, who was also present during the hearing, submitted before the court that the tender process for the expansion of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has already been completed and it will start functioning properly soon enabling the state to conduct all types of tests in Jharkhand itself.

The court also expressed displeasure last Friday on the submission that blood and urine samples were returned as there is no facility for blood tests and urine tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ranchi. Calling it unfortunate and shameful, the court had summoned the FSL Director and Home Secretary on Friday seeking a detailed report on the facilities and availability of manpower at Ranchi FSL.

CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting the judge from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk schedule on July 28. The incident took place near the Golf Ground less than 500 metres from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur.

Hours after the CCTV footage surfaced indicating that the incident was ‘intentional’ rather than an ‘accident’, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter calling it a direct attack on the judiciary.

