Fake kumbh testing: Uttarakhand government suspends two health officials

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Thursday suspended two medical officers citing collusion with accused firms which conducted fake tests for Covid-19 in Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021.

The two officials who were suspended include Dr Arjun Sengar, the then medical officer of the mela area and Dr NK Tyagi, medical incharge of the mela area.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "Corruption won't be tolerated in this government on any level. Those responsible for irregularities will face strict action in this matter (Kumbh fake testing)."

The letter released by the state government stated, "The officials who colluded with firms to harm economic interests of the state ate suspended for their indiscipline and carelessness in the matter have been suspended."

Earlier, the investigation report of fake Covid testing in Haridwar Mahakumbh had already pointed out that health officials of the district knew about the irregularities but chose not to act.

Officials privy to the investigation report details also added that if they had acted in time, the fake testing would have stopped.

The report was submitted to the district magistrate earlier this month who submitted it to the health minister earlier this week.

The report also points out a 'conspiracy' behind over 1 lakh alleged fake tests.

TNIE has earlier reported that axe is likely to fall on the district health officials as well as the mela health officials as the report indicates that they may have been aware of the fake testing.

The main report consists of 120-pages and annexures run over 2400-pages. The inquiry was ordered on June 10, 2021 by the Haridwar district administration.

The DM had directed to complete the inquiry within 15 days but multiple extensions were granted after request made by the officials probing the allegations of the scam.

On June 18, Haridwar district police formed special investigation team (SIT) to probe fake Kumbh testing matter.

In July 2021, the SIT added Section 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) in the already registered FIR against a firm and two pathology laboratories accused of irregularities in Covid 19 testing in Kumbh in Haridwar.

Case was registered last month under sections of Epidemic Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC 420 (forgery), 468(forgery), 471(fraudulently using as genuine any document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 and 270 (likely to spread infection).

