INS Trikand exercises with German frigate Bayern in Gulf of Aden

The exercise included 'cross deck helo landings', visit board search and seizure operations.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand

INS Trikand exercises with German frigate Bayern in Gulf of Aden (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Trikand exercised with German frigate Bayern in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, informed the Indian Navy in a statement on Friday.

The exercise included 'cross deck helo landings', visit board search and seizure operations.

"#IndianNavy ship #INSTrikand exercised with German frigate #Bayern in the Gulf of Aden on 26 Aug 21. Ex incl cross deck helo landings and Visit Board Search and Seizure #VBSS ops, " tweeted the spokesperson of Indian Navy.

The exercise between INS Trikand, which is Mission Deployed in the region for Anti Piracy patrol and German Naval Frigate Bayern on her Indian Ocean leg of Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021 enhanced interoperability and facilitated the exchange of best practices between partner navies in maritime domain.

"The Exercise between #Trikand, MissionDeployed in region for #AntiPiracy patrol and #Bayern on her #IndianOcean leg of #IndoPacificDeployment2021 enhanced #interoperability and facilitated exchange of best practices between partner navies in #maritime domain @FregatteBayern," tweeted the spokesperson of Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vigraha, seventh in the series of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chennai on August 28, 2021.

The official release by the defence ministry stated, "The ship will be based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and operate on the eastern seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East)."

The 98-meter OPV, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors, has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited. It is fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions.

The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun with fire control system. The ship is also equipped with an integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, automated power management system and high-power external fire-fighting system.

