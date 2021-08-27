STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand to launch industrial policy today

Aims to attract investments to the tune of Rs 1 crore, generating employment opportunities for over 5 lakh individuals.

Published: 27th August 2021 12:25 AM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand is hosting an Investors’ Meet on August 27 and 28 to showcase the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 to prospective investors. The event will also seek feedback on the draft of Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 and give a glimpse of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (Adityapur) to the interested investors.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be presiding over the meet on both the days. Senior officials in the State Government including Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue, Registration & Land Reforms, and other key officials in the State Government will present the strengths of Jharkhand
to prospective investors and showcase the various industrial policies.

Official in the State Government told that the event will witness a roundtable on scope of Electric Vehicles (EV) sector in Jharkhand on Friday, which will be followed by focussed B2G meetings with marquee industrial houses like Tata Group, Maruti Suzuki, Dalmia Cement, Honda Cars, Hyundai Motors, SAIL, NTPC etc.

Whereas on Saturday it will start with showcasing of the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 followed by presentations on key highlights of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (Adityapur), the draft Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 and draft Jharkhand Ethanol Policy 2021. Additionally, videos on strengths of Jharkhand, Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 and EMC Adityapur will be shown to the attendees.

The event is part of the efforts to attract investments in the state to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 crores and generating employment opportunities for over 5,00,000 individuals aiming to promote Jharkhand as an industrial hub for Electric Vehicles, ElectronicManufacturing, Ethanol and other High Priority sectors
as Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021.

Notably, Jharkhand is all set to launch its very own industrial and investment promotion policy to revive business opportunities in the State and transform the image of Jharkhand from a State of mines and minerals to a State full of opportunities across multiple sectors. The Government-led by Chief Minister
Hemant Soren has been working tirelessly to attract investment in Jharkhand and to create a vast range of business opportunities in the state. The CM envisions establishing the State as one of the first and foremost investment destinations in the country.

