Kabul suicide bombings: Those at Gurdwara Karte Parwan safe, claims DSGMC chief

Many Hindus and Sikhs took refuge at the Karte Parwan gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Published: 27th August 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A victim receives medical assistance in a hospital after he was wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of minority communities who have taken refuge in Kabul's Karte Parwan gurudwara are "safe", DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed on Thursday following two suicide bombings outside the airport there.

Many Hindus and Sikhs took refuge at the Karte Parwan gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief had said on Monday.

"All the minorities who have taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan are safe #Kabulairport #KabulBlast," Sirsa tweeted.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, according to reports.

Sirsa, who had a telephonic conversation with the president of the Kabul Gurudwara Committee on Thursday, said he has been apprised about the situation.

"I just had a phone call conversation with S Gurnam Singh, president of Kabul Gurdwara committee who apprised me that today's #Kabulairport explosion has happened at exactly same place where they were standing yesterday. We thank almighty that such thing didn't happen yesterday," he said in another tweet.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday strongly condemned the bombings and said the attacks reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and those providing sanctuaries to terrorists.

"Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a late night statement.

It extended condolences to families of the victims of the attacks.

"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," the MEA said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured," it said.

The explosions took place amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops.

Thousands of Afghans were crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

