Rajasthan: 57 booked over Jaisalmer khap diktat to boycott 45 families

By PTI

JAISALMER: Fifty-seven people have been booked as 45 families socially boycotted by a khap (community) panchayat here lodged a complaint against the diktat, police said on Friday.

The families are connected to an accused in a murder case and were boycotted in November last year, SHO, Sankra, Hanumana Ram said.

Initially, the families tolerated the social boycott but they recently approached police, and an FIR was registered against 57 people, he said.

The official said the families are connected to a man who was involved in a murder that took place in October 2020, and the members of the community panchayat issued a diktat to boycott the families socially in November.

"For the last several months, they faced the social boycott but some members came and registered a case on August 22.

The FIR has been registered under sections 384 and 385 of the IPC," the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.