'Slap Uddhav' remark: Shah dials up Narayan Rane, seeks ground report

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Narayan Rane on Thursday and enquired about the ongoing controversy over his intemperate remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane was arrested for his statement against Uddhav and later released by the Mahad court, while the Bombay High Court granted relief to him till September 17 from coercive action by the state.

Former BJP MLA Pramod Jathar said Shah called up Rane and enquired about the political situation of Maharashtra. Shah wanted to get into the details of the incident, which led to Rane’s arrest.

Sources in the BJP said the leadership is not happy with Rane’s conduct.

“This is humiliating not only for Rane, but also the party. The party is finding it hard to support Rane. This will also dent the image of the party,” a senior BJP leader said.

While the leadership had arranged for replacements for its Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Rane has insisted to take it from where he left.

However, sources said the leadership is wary of the impact of the bad press of his intemperate remarks against Uddhav.