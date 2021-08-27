STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three over ground LeT workers held for grenade attack on CRPF camp in J&K's Kupwara

The police informed that all three are associated with LeT Tanzeem and were involved in supporting terrorist activities.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

KUPWARA: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested three overground workers (OGWs) for a grenade attack on the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) camp in the Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

As per a statement released by the police, in a joint cordon-and-search operation (CASO) of Special Operations Group (SOG) and regular recruits, an OGW named Ishfaq Ah Dar was apprehended and the CASO team recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

"On further interrogation, the involvement of two more OGWs namely Jamsheed Ah Shah and Javed Ah Khan came forth and they were also apprehended along with arms and ammunition," read the statement.

The police informed that all three OGWs are associated with LeT Tanzeem and were involved in supporting terrorist activities. The accused have accepted their involvement in the grenade attack incident at Langate.

Earlier on August 16, a CRPF jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Langate area of Handwara.

"All three OGWs have been booked under section 307 of Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act," said the police. 

