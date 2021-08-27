STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Uttarakhand officials suspended for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake COVID testing scam

Then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr Arjun Singh Sengar and then officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr N K Tyagi were suspended on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders.

Published: 27th August 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Two officials in Uttarakhand have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the fake COVID-19 testing scam during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr Arjun Singh Sengar and then officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr N K Tyagi were suspended on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders Thursday night.

The action is based on the recommendation of a probe committee set up by the Haridwar District Magistrate to look into the fake testing scam.

"Corruption and carelessness at any level will not be tolerated. Stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty in connection with the scam," Dhami said.

The probe panel found the officials to have been hand in glove with the companies involved in carrying out the fake rapid antigen tests during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

It had recommended disciplinary action against them for being reckless and causing financial losses to the state.

The probe committee headed by the Chief Development Officer of Haridwar had submitted its report to the government on August 16.

Meanwhile, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S has been asked to take appropriate legal action against the companies involved in the fake testing scam through the SIT probing it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbh Mela Coronavirus COVID-19 Fake COVID Testing
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp