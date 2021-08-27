STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

World fears rise in Afghanistan drugs trafficking amid Taliban takeover

With Kabul falling to the Taliban, there are concerns that cuts in global economic aid to Afghanistan will further entrench its illicit drug economy.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the midst of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,  there is growing concern in the international community including Iran, Central and South Asia, Russia, Europe and Canada, regarding trafficking of opium and methamphetamine from the country.

With Kabul falling to the Taliban, there are concerns that cuts in global economic aid to Afghanistan will further entrench its illicit drug economy.

While the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised the new government will not allow Afghanistan to turn into a narco-state, Vanda Felbab-Brown, director of The Brookings Institution’s Initiative on Non-state Armed Actors, in her recent research on ‘Drugs, Security and Counternarcotics policies in Afghanistan,’ cautioned that there is a “substantial possibility that peace in which the Taliban is the pre-dominant actor will result in donors cutting off economic aid to Afghanistan, resulting in a significantly worsened economic and humanitarian situation overall, as well as a further entrenched drug economy.”

The latest United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report has stated that “Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium and accounts for 85%  of the global opium production in 2020.”

Illicit Afghan opiates are trafficked through the Balkan, northern and southern routes.

Even as there are concerns about a 37% increase in the amount of land used for illicit cultivation of opium poppy in Afghanistan during 2020, the UNODC report stated, “Afghanistan is also now becoming a major source for methamphetamine in the region. In Iran in its neighbourhood, the proportion of Afghan-origin methamphetamine seized increased from less than 10% in 2015 to around 90% in 2019.”

Serious issue, not really addressed
Although the global trade in illicit Afghan opiates has become one of the world’s biggest trans-national drug and crime threats, the US and allied nations have rarely addressed this in public
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opium Drugs Taliban
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp