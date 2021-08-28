STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cardiac trouble due to post-Covid complications: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for the viral infection in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-Covid issues.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A day after undergoing angioplasty, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he was unable to go among the people during the past several days as he was suffering from post-Covid health issues.

Gehlot issued a statement here, saying he was working day and night after recovering from the disease and did not get proper rest.

"I could not take proper rest as advised by doctors. Due to this, I am having post-Covid problems for so long. This is the reason why in the last several days, I was unable to go among the people of the state," he said in the statement.

Gehlot had been targeted by the Opposition for some time for apparently not leaving his residence to meet people.

The chief minister further said that he did not have cardiac issues before, and as per doctors, it is a post-Covid effect. He also thanked everybody for wishing him good health. Doctors say Covid has varied effects on people.

It affects organs like the heart, brain, kidney, liver etc. Even after recovering from it, problems like headache, exhaustion and breathlessness persist, and so both Covid and post-Covid should be taken seriously, the chief minister added in the statement.

He underwent angioplasty, a procedure to open clogged arteries, at a government hospital in Lucknow on Friday.

Gehlot said he would be under supervision of doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) for the time being.

He asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask, social distancing and hand washing, seriously, and get themselves vaccinated on time.

The chief minister also urged people to consult a doctor if they have any symptoms after recovering from Covid as even the slightest negligence can be serious.

