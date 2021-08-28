STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congresss attacks ICHR for omitting Jawaharlal Nehru's image from 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' poster

There was no immediate comment available from the ICHR.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders shared screenshot of the ICHR website

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Saturday took strong exception to the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) omitting Jawaharlal Nehru's image from the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Congress leaders shared screenshot of the ICHR website showing photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malviya and Veer Savarkar but Nehru's picture was missing.

There was no immediate comment available from the ICHR.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the move "atrocious" while party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said no country removes the first prime minister from a website about the freedom struggle and said it was "petty" and "injustice".

Another leader Shashi Tharoor said ICHR had "disgraced" itself by omitting Nehru's picture.

"Which other country would remove their first head of state from a website about the freedom struggle? ICHR's removal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Abul Kalam Azad is petty and an injustice.

India will not forget that the RSS chose to stay away from the Indian freedom movement," Gogoi said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked if one's stature would rise by removing Nehru's photo.

"Will removing Nehru's photo increase one's stature? A dwarf will remain a dwarf," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is not merely petty but absolutely ahistorical to celebrate Azadi by omitting the pre-eminent voice of  Indian freedom, Jawaharlal Nehru. One more occasion for ICHR to disgrace itself. This is becoming a habit," said Tharoor while sharing the picture of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Ramesh also shared the picture and said, "Not surprising from this regime and its toadies masquerading as scholars but atrocious nevertheless."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress ICHR Jawaharlal Nehru
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp