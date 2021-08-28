STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of being expert at renaming schemes

His remarks came on the 7th anniversary of the Jan Dhan Yojna which, he claimed, was renaming of UPA's 'savings bank deposit' scheme.

Published: 28th August 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being an expert at renaming and relaunching schemes.

His remarks came on the 7th anniversary of the Jan Dhan Yojna which, he claimed, was renaming of UPA's 'savings bank deposit' scheme.

"The PM has hailed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana on its 7th anniversary. It is actually the 7th anniversary of the renaming of the UPA's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account," he said on Twitter.

"What an expert in renaming, repackaging and relaunching," he said.

The government is celebrating the 7th anniversary of the Jan Dhan scheme.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Today we mark seven years of #PMJanDhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India's development trajectory.

It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians.

Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency."

He also lauded the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make the scheme a success, saying their efforts have ensured that the people of India lead a better quality of life.

