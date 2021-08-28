Jammu and Kashmir to open purse string to woo tinsel town back

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The verdant Valley is attempting to win back the tinsel town’s attention by lining up a whole array of sops for filmmakers. The administration on Friday approved the J&K Film Policy-2021, offering subsidy for shooting films, serials, web series and documentaries and also free security. Subsidy would also be provided for the stay of the crew in the UT.

As per the policy, two separate appraisal committees will be constituted for giving permissions for locations and script screening. Shooting locations, crowd management, security, use of public place etc. would come under the ambit of the eight-member Location Permission Committee.

Another five-member committee, headed by a chairman to be nominated by J&K Film Development Council, would look into script screening. Security arrangements would be made free of cost to enable filmmakers to complete shooting.

For a filmmaker shooting first film in J&K, upto Rs 1 crore or 25% of the total Cost of Production (COP), whichever is less, will be provided by the government if a minimum 50% of the total shooting days are in J&K. Up to Rs 1.50 crore or 25% of the total COP, whichever is lower, will be given if at least 75% of the shooting days are in J&K.