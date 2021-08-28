STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumbh fake testing: Non-bailable warrant against three

The warrants were issued on special investigation team's request which conducted raids on various locations in connection with the scam in Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana. 

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A local court in Haridwar issued non-bailable warrants on Saturday against three accused in Covid-19 fake testing in Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021.

"The warrants are gainst Sharat Pant, Mallika Pant, two partners in Max Corporate Services and partner in Nalwa labs and Dr Navtej Nalwa. We have also conducted raids at various locations," said an SIT official. 

Earlier in the day, government doctors association of the state demanded a high level judicial inquiry in Kumbh fake testing scam requesting the government to roll back the suspension of two health department officials. 

Investigators of fake kumbh mela testing scam have not been able to verify over 22000 mobile numbers mentioned in Covid-19 reports. 

The scam took place during Haridwar Mahakumbh earlier this year in which more than 1 lakh tests have turned out to be fake.  Last week, the state government suspended two health department officials who colluded with the firms accused of conducting fake tests in the mega religious event. 

