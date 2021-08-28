STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram reports 886 new COVID-19 cases, single day positivity rate 10.33 per cent

The single-day positivity rate was 10.33 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 8,576 samples, the official said.

Published: 28th August 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 56,642 as 886 more people, including 186 children, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.33 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 8,576 samples, the official said.

The new cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 383, followed by Lunglei at 118 and Kolasib at 98, he said.

Of the 886 fresh cases, 112 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 739 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test and 35 through TrueNat tests.

Five patients have travel history, while the rest 881 were found to have locally contracted the virus, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 8,100 active COVID-19 cases, while 48,336 people have recovered from the infection, including 256 people on Friday.

At least 206 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 85.33 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent. The state has tested more than 8.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp