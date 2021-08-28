STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP's Supriya Sule downplays Thackeray -Fadnavis meet, says MVA will rule for 25 years 

Thackeray and Fadnavis met at the former's chamber for around 20 minutes on Friday after an all-party meeting that was convened by the CM in Mumbai to discuss the OBC quota issue.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she would welcome the meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis if it was happening "by putting aside political ideologies".

Thackeray and Fadnavis met at the former's chamber for around 20 minutes on Friday after an all-party meeting that was convened by the CM in Mumbai to discuss the OBC quota issue.

Queried by reporters on the meeting and whether it signaled a "patch up" between the former allies, Sule, who is here on a two-day visit, said, "If you leave (aside) ideology and have a good relationship with each other, I would welcome such meetings that happen by putting aside political ideologies."

Answering another question, the Baramati MP said while the local area development funds of parliamentarians were on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak as per a decision by the Union government, legislators in Maharashtra were receiving these funds.

This just meant the financial condition of Maharashtra was better than that of the Centre, Sule said, adding that she believed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, would rule the state for another 25 years.

Sule also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "misusing" probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders.

"I have never seen such misuse of power in my lifetime," Sule claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supriya Sule Uddhav Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp