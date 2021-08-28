STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owaisi slams both BJP and Congress, says AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Owaisi said that the Muslims in UP are in urgent need of political empowerment to create an independent leadership of the community.

Published: 28th August 2021 12:12 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, went all out against both the Congress party and the BJP terming them addicted to musical chair of power.

Speaking at a function of a news channel, Owaisi vehemently castigated the BJP for not conducting the national census on castes."Why is BJP not conducting the caste census, if it has genuine concern for the OBCs? Both the BJP and the Congress Party are scared of upper castes, that's why they not speaking openly in support of caste census", Owaisi said, joining the chorus of opposition and NDA's three allies in Bihar demanding the caste census.

Sharing his party's election plan, Owaisi said that the AIMIM is preparing to contest on 100 seats in the forthcoming UP assembly elections.

He said that the Muslims in UP are in urgent need of political empowerment to create an independent leadership of the community.

Lashing out at SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said that Akhilesh Yadav only talks of "MY"(muslim Yadav) equation but when he goes in governance it turns out to be only Yadav.  He also lambasted at Akhilesh Yadav for not speaking when 20 minority people lost their lives during the CAA protest .

Owaisi flatly denied that the AIMIM has been acting like B-team of BJP and said that the BJP will try to use the Afghanistan-Taliban situation in the UP elections .

