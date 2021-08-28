STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'She embraced death in agony': Ballia rape victim's mother demands death penalty for accused BSP MP

A case of rape was lodged against Bahujan Samaj Party's Ghosi (Mau) MP Atul Rai at the Lanka police station there in May 2019.

Published: 28th August 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

BSP MP Atul Rai

BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BALLIA (UP): The mother of a 24-year-old woman, who had alleged rape by BSP MP Atul Rai, has demanded that the accused politician be sentenced to death.

"My daughter was very talented and she was preparing for civil services. She would definitely have become something but she embraced death in agony. I wish that MP Atul Rai, who is responsible for the death of my daughter, should also be sentenced to death..." the victim's mother told media in her native village at Narhi police station area here Friday.

"Despite our bad financial state, we will fight to ensure justice to our daughter," she said, adding that she has faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

On August 16, the victim and her friend Satyam Rai had set themselves on fire before the Supreme Court.

Satyam Rai died on August 21 and the woman died during treatment in Delhi on Tuesday.

Before the suicide, both had shared their pain on social media.

The victim, a resident of Ballia district, was a college student in Varanasi.

A case of rape was lodged against Bahujan Samaj Party's Ghosi (Mau) MP Atul Rai at the Lanka police station there in May 2019 on her complaint.

In connection with self-immolation by the victim and her associate before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had set up an inquiry committee, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel said in a statement Friday.

In its interim investigation report, the committee found Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and other charges and recommended registering a case against them and starting investigation.

On Friday, police registered a case against Atul Rai and former IPS Amitabh Thakur at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow on charges of abetting suicide and fabricating evidence.

Thakur has been arrested.

