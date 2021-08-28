UP administers 1 crore doses of Covid vaccine in 11 days, crosses 7 crore vaccination mark

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the 7 crore mark in vaccinations on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered across the state -- the highest ever in a day by any state.

As per the official sources, in a span of 11 days, one crore doses of the Covid vaccine were administered in the state. On Friday alone, 30,00,680 doses were administered under a mega vaccination campaign.

Earlier, on August 3, UP had inoculated around 29.5 lakh people and it was also an all-time high record in single-day coverage.

While the country hit 1 crore mark on Friday after logging its highest ever daily vaccination figure, Uttar Pradesh led the way by contributing around 30% to the national record.

The senior health officials claimed that it was a significant step that would help restrict mortality and severe disease if the third wave struck at all.

On August 17, UP had crossed the 6 crore mark and on August 3, it had crossed the 5 crore mark in vaccination. So far, over 5,90,16,053 have received their first doses while over 1,11,43,560 are fully vaccinated in the state.

Among other states, Maharashtra has vaccinated 5.64 crore people so far. In Rajasthan 4.23 crore people and in West Bengal around 3.86 crore people have been vaccinated. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have vaccinated 3.08 crore and 2.77 crore people respectively.

Senior health officials said that the state-wide launch of the cluster model for the Covid vaccination drive had made the task easy, equitable, and seamless by eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide.