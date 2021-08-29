STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED summons Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate case against Anil Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning in the money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Sunday.

Parab, also a minister of parliamentary affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been asked by the ED to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the agency's office in south Mumbai on Tuesday, they said.

Deshmukh has already skipped at least five summonses issued to him by the ED in this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to the criminal investigation being carried out by the ED in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The ED case against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had said Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

