India logs 45,083 new COVID-19 cases, 460 fatalities; active infections near 3.7 lakh mark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added 45,083 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,26,95,030, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,783 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

45,083 people tested positive for #COVID19 while 460 people succumbed to the infection in India in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/FhRm0JU4N9 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 29, 2021

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.