STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Money withdrawn using fake death certificates of 23 beneficiaries of government scheme; probe ordered

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said the district administration has been directed to register FIRs against erring employees and others after conducting an inquiry.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Scam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHINNDWARA: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe after money was allegedly withdrawn under a state scheme for construction workers using fake death certificates of at least 23 villagers in Chhindwara district, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.

"The government has taken the matter seriously in which death certificates of 23 persons, who are still alive, were issued in Chhindwara's Bohnakhedi village and money was withdrawn in their name under a scheme," Patel said in a statement.

Patel, who is the minister in-charge of Chhindwara, said the district administration has been directed to register FIRs against erring employees and others after conducting an inquiry.

"It is a serious matter. I have told the district collector to investigate all such cases in the entire district and take action against the people involved in it," he said.

Citing news reports, officials said an amount of Rs two lakh each was withdrawn using fake death certificates of 23 people in Bohnakhedi village under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules.

All these people are allegedly alive.

In the case of normal deaths, an ex gratia of Rs two lakh is paid to the dependents of the deceased construction worker under these rules.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Atul Singh said a tehsildar (Revenue department official) is conducting an inquiry and action will be taken if any official of Panchayat or Janpad Panchayat is found to be involved.

Janpad Panchayat CEO CL Maravi said, "This matter has come to my notice. It is being investigated. If anyone is found guilty after investigation, then strict action will be taken against them."

Vinod Pal, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, said he is still alive but he came to know that Rs two lakh was withdrawn in his name through his "death" certificate.

According to officials, a total of 106 death certificates were issued during the past two years in Bonakhedi village with a population of 2,800.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Patel Scam
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp