Start-up culture now vibrant in India, says PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the start-up culture has become very vibrant in India with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi also noted that space sector reforms in the country have caught the people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be developed by youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors.

The prime minister touched upon a host of topics, including India's rich spiritual tradition and the boost the sporting culture has received after the performance in the Tokyo Olympics, in the address and also paid glowing tributes to hockey legend Dhyan Chand, saying he conquered the world of hockey for the country.

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark Dhyan Chand's birthday.

Noting that India won an Olympic medal in men's hockey after over four decades, he said youths are now drawn towards sports and their parents are happy to back them.

This itself is a great tribute to Dhyan Chand, Modi said.

Asserting that the young population's mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on "new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations".

The momentum the sporting culture has received must be further advanced, he said, calling for sports competitions at the village level.

"Let us all countrymen strive to further this momentum as much as we can, contributing whatever we can. Let us transform the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort) into reality," he said.

Modi said the Tokyo Olympics have created a major impact, and India's achievements may not be a lot compared to some countries but are enough to bolster the people's belief.

"Today, it is not that the youth is just watching sports. The youth is also looking at possibilities associated with sports....They now want to surpass conventional ways and adopt new disciplines," he said.

Similarly, young persons are moving away from family traditions, expressing the wish to launch or join a start-up and are willing to take risks.

He said, "Today, the startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities and I am seeing it as an indication of a bright future. Just a few days ago, toys in our country were being discussed. Within no time this caught the attention of our youth and they too resolutely decided to work towards positioning Indian toys in the world with a distinct identity."

Acceptance of mediocrity had crept into people's mindset earlier but the young minds are now focusing on excellence, he said.

Noting that the world has been paying heed to Indian spiritual traditions and philosophy, the prime minister said people also have a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions.

"Whatever was temporary and perished has to be left behind, but what is timeless has to be carried forward. Let us celebrate our festivals, understand their scientific meaning, and the connotation behind them. There is an underlying message in every festival," he said, wishing people a happy Janmashtami, which falls on Monday.

Noting that the Vishwakarma Puja will be observed in the coming days, he said the festival is essentially an ancient Indian practice of paying tributes to different skills Modi also mentioned an FM radio station in Gujarat's Kevadiya through which radio jockeys are working to promote Sanskrit.

He said the ancient language, through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, nurtures knowledge and also strengthens national unity.

The prime minister also urged people to continue to maintain COVID-19 precautions.

"More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still we have to be careful, be vigilant," he said.

In the broadcast, he also played his conversation with an American woman, Jadurani Dasi, who is connected to ISKCON and specialises in Bhakti Arts.

The prime minister also mentioned the 'Water Plus City' campaign going on in Indore, which has consistently topped the ranking in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

'Water Plus City' means a city where no sewage is dumped into any public water source without treatment, he noted.