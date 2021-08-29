STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Touching cheeks of child without sexual intent not offence: Bombay High Court

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Shinde on August 27 granted bail to the accused Mohammad Ahmed Ulla arrested on July 2020 by the Rabodi police in the neighbouring Thane district.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Touching cheeks of a child without sexual intent would not attract the offence of sexual assault, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a 46-year-old man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Shinde on August 27 granted bail to the accused Mohammad Ahmed Ulla arrested on July 2020 by the Rabodi police in the neighbouring Thane district.

"In my view, touching the cheeks without a sexual intent would not attract the offence of 'sexual assault', as defined under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," the high court said.

"Primary evaluation of the material on record does not suggest that the applicant allegedly touched the cheeks of the victim with a sexual intent," it added.

Justice Shinde, however, clarified in the order that the observations made by him should be construed as the opinion only for bail in this matter and the same shall not in any way influence the trials in other matters.

According to the prosecution, Ulla allegedly called the girl inside his meat shop where he touched her cheek, opened his shirt, and was about to open his pant.

A woman, who had seen the accused taking the girl to his shop, went to the spot after growing suspicious.

An FIR was registered and Ulla was arrested.

He is presently lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (PPCSOA).

Ulla in his bail plea said he was falsely implicated in the case by his rivals in business.

He claimed that he had no criminal antecedents and was running the meat shop and living in that area for since long.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court POCSO Sexual Assault Rape Crimes Against Children
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp