Afghan situation raises new security questions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Published: 30th August 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The current happenings in Afghanistan have raised new security questions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, asserting the Central government is alert and capable of dealing with any situation.

He also said that no anti-national force should be allowed to encourage terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the developments in Afghanistan. He was addressing the third Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture organised by Panjab University on the issue of national security.

"What is happening in neighbouring Afghanistan is raising new questions in terms of security and our government is keeping a watch on the developments there," said Singh in his address delivered through video conferencing.

Along with the security of Indians, Singh said, "Our government also wants that anti-national forces do not encourage terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the development there. We have some more concerns which can become challenges from the point of view of national security."

Singh said the Modi-led government at the Centre is alert and capable of dealing with any situation. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a vexatious two-decade war.

