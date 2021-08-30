STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yogi supports demand to ban liquor, meat in Braj region of UP

The CM said that he had directed the Mathura district administration to prepare a proposal in that connection and send it to the state government.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during  his Mathura visit on Monday, extended his support the popular demand of saints and public representatives to stop the sale of liquor and non-vegetarian food in the Braj region comprising Mathura-Vridnavan.

While being a part of Janmashtami celebrations in the land of Lord Krishna and speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021, the CM said that he had directed the Mathura district administration to prepare a proposal in that connection and send it to the state government. He also said that those involved in the trade of liquor and non-vegetarian food would be rehabilitated.

“The officers concerned are directed to make proposal for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” said CM Yogi.

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura that was known for producing huge quantity of animal milk.

Launching a veiled attack on the Opposition, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for the previous governments, Lord Krishna and Ram used to be ‘communal’.

ALSO READ | Resettle Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan in Uttar Pradesh: Minister writes to HM Shah

“Today, when it seems that society would not forgive them, they are trying to own Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. This change of ideology is the biggest victory for us,” the CM said while attending the Krishnotsav. He added that earlier celebrations of Hindu festivals were restricted, alerts were issued that festivity must stop at midnight, there would be no fireworks after a certain time. “Now no such restrictions are there, our Lord Krishna is born after midnight,” said the CM.

Promising the development of Mathura as part of the state government’s plan to develop destinations of pilgrimage, CM Yogi said:  “Our ancestors cherished our rich tradition. One can have the vision of Banke Bihari ji here. My government’s focus has always remained on development and protecting and preserving culture.”

He claimed that the government was putting all the efforts to push pilgrimage tourism and reviving the cultural heritage of the Braj region.

The CM added that while the world had been grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic for the past 1.5 years, the blessings of Lord Krishna helped the UP government manage to control the second wave. “It has been possible with the blessings of the revered saints that our government could declare Mathura as a municipal corporation and seven religious places here as tourist places,” Yogi said.

“Now as per the wish of the people, Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad is working closely with the administration to make this area free from alcohol and meat," said CM Yogi and added that Brijpuri is one of the seven puris of the world.

