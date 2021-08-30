STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir cop, mother arrested in Poonch over alleged murder of his wife

With the two arrests, the police claimed to have solved the murder case of 36-year-old Shahnaz Akhter at Keri Gulatta village last week.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: A policeman and his mother were arrested over alleged murder of his wife, a teacher, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Monday. With the two arrests, the police claimed to have solved the murder case of 36-year-old Shahnaz Akhter at Keri Gulatta village last week, they said.

Akhter's body with visible injury marks was found 100 meters from her house on August 24 and a special investigation team was constituted to probe her death. "The blind murder case was solved within a week with the arrest of the husband and the mother-in-law of the deceased," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mendhar, ZA Jaffri told reporters.

He said an 11-member police team zeroed in on the accused persons who allegedly carried out the murder in a well-planned manner and also tampered with the evidence to escape arrest. Officials identified the arrested husband as constable Irfan Manhas who is posted with Indian Reserve Police Battalion in Srinagar.

They said the couple, married with three daughters and a son, were having some family dispute. They said the accused had reached his house around midnight on August 24 and allegedly strangled his wife to death with the active support of his mother.

He had left the house for his place of posting after dumping the body to evade suspicion, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district Kashmri Police Kashmir cop arrest Kashmir cop murder
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp