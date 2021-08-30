STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Sports Day: Bihar takes big leaps to nurture talent in sports

As per the government's plans, Eklavya Training School is to be arranged in every district.

Published: 30th August 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Khel Samman award accorded by the Bihar government to accomplished sportspersons.

Bihar Khel Samman award accorded by the Bihar government to accomplished sportspersons. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarakishore Prasad on Sunday, August 29, 2021, awarded 75 sportspersons with medals, cash and certificates at Bihar Khel Samman, organised by the Arts, Culture and Youth department.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the Khel Samman jointly with Minister of Arts, Culture and Youth, Shri Alok Ranjan Jha.

Minister Alok Ranjan Jha on the occasion of National Sports Day said the State Government has committedly worked towards the promotion and protection of sports in Bihar. He said for the technical training and development of the players, work should be done on the necessary action plan by meeting with sports federations. 

As per the government's plans, Eklavya Training School is to be arranged in every district.  

The Minister also mentioned how Khel Ratna Award has boosted the morale and enthusiasm of sportspersons. According to him, the Government of Bihar has also taken excellent initiative in the direction of development of sports and creating an excellent sports environment in the state. 

"A sports stadium and a sports building-cum-gymnasium are being constructed at the district level. By preparing the annual sports event calendar, games are being organized regularly at the district and state level, which has also yielded pleasant results," he said, adding that a sports university is also being set up in Rajgir to promote and provide teaching and training in the sports.

The Deputy Chief Minister said there is no dearth of sports talent in Bihar and the state government will arrange for technical training with their promotion and protection. "I am sure this sports award will encourage our talented sportspersons to showcase their sports talent with double zeal," he said.

Minister of Art, Culture and Youth, Shri Alok Ranjan Jha; Departmental Secretary Bandana Preyasi; Director of Students and Youth Welfare Sanjay Sinha; Secretary of Bihar State Sports Authority, Kamlesh Singh; Director of Cultural Directorate; and representatives of sports organizations were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Khel Samman award Alok Ranjan Jha Minister of Arts Culture Youth Deputy chief minister Tarakishor Prasad Ekalavya Training School Rajgir sports university
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp