National Sports Day: Bihar takes big leaps to nurture talent in sports

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarakishore Prasad on Sunday, August 29, 2021, awarded 75 sportspersons with medals, cash and certificates at Bihar Khel Samman, organised by the Arts, Culture and Youth department.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the Khel Samman jointly with Minister of Arts, Culture and Youth, Shri Alok Ranjan Jha.

Minister Alok Ranjan Jha on the occasion of National Sports Day said the State Government has committedly worked towards the promotion and protection of sports in Bihar. He said for the technical training and development of the players, work should be done on the necessary action plan by meeting with sports federations.

As per the government's plans, Eklavya Training School is to be arranged in every district.

The Minister also mentioned how Khel Ratna Award has boosted the morale and enthusiasm of sportspersons. According to him, the Government of Bihar has also taken excellent initiative in the direction of development of sports and creating an excellent sports environment in the state.

"A sports stadium and a sports building-cum-gymnasium are being constructed at the district level. By preparing the annual sports event calendar, games are being organized regularly at the district and state level, which has also yielded pleasant results," he said, adding that a sports university is also being set up in Rajgir to promote and provide teaching and training in the sports.

The Deputy Chief Minister said there is no dearth of sports talent in Bihar and the state government will arrange for technical training with their promotion and protection. "I am sure this sports award will encourage our talented sportspersons to showcase their sports talent with double zeal," he said.

Minister of Art, Culture and Youth, Shri Alok Ranjan Jha; Departmental Secretary Bandana Preyasi; Director of Students and Youth Welfare Sanjay Sinha; Secretary of Bihar State Sports Authority, Kamlesh Singh; Director of Cultural Directorate; and representatives of sports organizations were present.