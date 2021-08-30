STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses serious concern over rising COVID-19 cases in country

The chief minister said that the continuous surfacing of a large number of corona cases in Kerala is a serious matter and a night curfew has been imposed in Kerala.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Expressing concern over the increasing rising of corona infection cases in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to the people to be careful.

"There has been a steady increase in active cases of corona in India for the last one week. The number of active cases has increased by more than 55,000 in the last seven days. The weekly positivity rate has also increased to 2.41 per cent. The increase in active cases and positivity rate is a matter of concern," Gehlot said in a tweet.

The chief minister said that the continuous surfacing of a large number of corona cases in Kerala is a serious matter and a night curfew has been imposed in Kerala. "Corona cases have increased rapidly in many countries of the world including America, Israel, Britain, Iran, Malaysia, Philippine and Japan. A complete lockdown has been imposed in New Zealand," he added.

"We all need to be careful so that the situation in the state and the country does not deteriorate further and the third wave can be avoided," Gehlot added. He said the corona infection is a serious disease and many problems occur even after the recovery from it.

People should not become negligent and strictly follow the health protocol, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot COVID19 Coronavirus India COVID cases
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp