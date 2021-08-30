Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses serious concern over rising COVID-19 cases in country

By PTI

JAIPUR: Expressing concern over the increasing rising of corona infection cases in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to the people to be careful.

"There has been a steady increase in active cases of corona in India for the last one week. The number of active cases has increased by more than 55,000 in the last seven days. The weekly positivity rate has also increased to 2.41 per cent. The increase in active cases and positivity rate is a matter of concern," Gehlot said in a tweet.

भारत में पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। पिछले सात दिनों में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या में 55000 से अधिक की वृद्धि हुई है। साप्ताहिक पॉजिटिविटी रेट भी बढ़कर 2.41% हो गई है। एक्टिव केसों एवं पॉजिटिविटी रेट में बढ़ोत्तरी चिंता का विषय है। pic.twitter.com/4fFsZfoHVd — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 30, 2021

The chief minister said that the continuous surfacing of a large number of corona cases in Kerala is a serious matter and a night curfew has been imposed in Kerala. "Corona cases have increased rapidly in many countries of the world including America, Israel, Britain, Iran, Malaysia, Philippine and Japan. A complete lockdown has been imposed in New Zealand," he added.

"We all need to be careful so that the situation in the state and the country does not deteriorate further and the third wave can be avoided," Gehlot added. He said the corona infection is a serious disease and many problems occur even after the recovery from it.

People should not become negligent and strictly follow the health protocol, he added.