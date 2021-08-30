STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RLD workers burn effigy of Haryana CM over lathicharge on farmers

The party workers gathered in Pinna village here and raised slogans against the Haryana government.

Published: 30th August 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Several workers of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) burnt an effigy of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday to protest against the lathicharge on farmers in Karnal on August 28.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting.

The police, however, said only four protesters were injured, while 10 cops also sustained injuries.

The Haryana Police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads and highways, including toll plazas, were blockaded at different places in protest for hours on Saturday.

