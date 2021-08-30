TS Singhdeo flies to Delhi again, re-ignites speculations in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader TS Singhdeo yet again left for Delhi raising speculations on Monday after he concluded the review meetings of his concerned department of health and panchayat in Raipur.

Singhdeo returned to Chhattisgarh from Delhi on Saturday and looked confident to get a response on 2.5 years power-sharing formula from the party high command.

The health minister's trip to Delhi has again raised various assumptions being heard in the political circles though the sources close to him claimed that his "visit is personal".

According to the Congress party insiders, the decision on the issue regarding rotation of the CM post has been put-off as of now by the party high command.

During the recent political drama over the power-sharing arrangement, Singhdeo had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on August 24 and later with the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal last Friday. There was then also a show of strength by the Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs and leaders in support of the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in the national capital.

After his arrival in Raipur, Singhdeo had stated that the party high command has kept its decision reserved and whatever directive the Congressmen here receive from Delhi would be complied with by everyone in Chhattisgarh.

