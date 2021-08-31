STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India Chicago flight left baggage of 40 passengers, Scindia sought report

A passenger reported that his luggage with the plane was not at Chicago airport because the airlines failed to load full baggage.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The national carrier Air India (AI) from Delhi to Chicago (US) took off from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers.

A passenger reported that his luggage with the plane was not at Chicago airport because the airlines failed to load full baggage.

"AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times," a Twitter handle Manmohan tweeted tagging Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Soon after, Aviation Minister took cognizance of a complaint on the tweet and asked the airline to investigate the complaint properly.

"Air India please investigate and respond," Scindia tweeted. Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers.

"We are checking this with our Chicago baggage team to address this on priority," AI tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, a student who traveled on AI-127 on seat number 49A from Delhi to Chicago has expressed his concern over the matter.

"Travelling in a pandemic is a big task as there are many restrictions, so we cannot travel with excess weight in hand baggage. Therefore! We packed our luggage and my important stuff was in my luggage...which the Air India flight took us to Chicago without baggage. It is very difficult for me here in Chicago because everything was in my luggage including my college documents, clothes, and daily use items," the passenger said.

A traveler's relative in Delhi said, "for someone who has traveled a long flight distance of more than 14 hours in a pandemic, imagine how tough times they are facing currently without their baggage."

Meanwhile, the Air India team prepared an initial report on the above-misplaced baggage issues to be placed before the Minister.

According to an Air India official who is investigating the matter, "due to the longer routes that are being charted now, there are some payload restrictions for which some baggage may not get loaded. However, all effort is being made to send the same expeditiously."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Delhi Airport
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp