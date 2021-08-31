STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army organises Jashn-E-Janoob, sports festival for youth in Kashmir

A score of youngsters has participated in the festival and demonstrated various sports including kabaddi, running, and Sky Martial Arts.

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHOPIAN: Indian Army has organised Jashn-E-Janoob, a sports festival to motivate the youths of Kashmir towards sports activities, in a bid to reduce militancy in the area.

The 15-day long event - Jashn-E-Janoob - was concluded on Tuesday. A score of youngsters has participated in the festival and demonstrated various sports including kabaddi, running, and Sky Martial Arts.

"These kinds of events are good for the people of Kashmir because they give them exposure and motivation to do something in life. Sports is the best way to all the hazardous things out of the mind. I appeal to all the parents to send their child to sports, along with the education," Hanis Shabir, a martial artist told ANI.

While another hailed the government and said that the athletes presented in the event are very much supported by the government and the district administration.

During the festival, the 111 feet tallest flag also hoisted by, GoC Chinar Corps and IGP Kashmir in installed in the sports stadium Shopian.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps) congratulated people for not enjoying the festival and said that there could be the next Olympian from south Kashmir.

"I congratulate to the people for enjoying this festival. I also congratulate the civil administrations and who collectively along with 1000 athletes, sportsmen concluded this South Kashmir Sports Festival," the GoC Chinar Corps said.

He also said that he believes that next Parvez Rasool, PV Sindhu, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, and Neeraj Chopra will be from here and made the country pound. 

