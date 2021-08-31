STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian envoy to Qatar meets Taliban leaders, says Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit to India.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit to India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release.

It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.

