INS Tabar participates in maritime exercise with Algerian Navy
As a part of this exercise, several activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships.
Published: 31st August 2021 01:54 PM | Last Updated: 31st August 2021 01:54 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar took part in the Maiden Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Algerian Navy on August 29, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.
INS Tabar participated in the exercise during its ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa.
Maiden #Naval Ex b/n #IndianNavy & #AlgerianNavy.#INSTabar on goodwill visit to Europe & Africa, took part in the landmark #MaritimePartnership Ex with frontline Algerian Naval Ship ANS Ezzadjer on 29 Aug 21 (1/2).#BridgesofFriendship@indiainalgeria @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/jdxcAxYPe6— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 31, 2021
"The landmark exercise held off the Algerian coast and saw the participation of a frontline Algerian Naval Ship (ANS) 'Ezzadjer'," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.
As a part of this exercise, several activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships.
"The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other. It also enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration in the future," the statement added.