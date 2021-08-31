STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MNS vice president breaks Dahi Handi near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence; booked

The Kherwadi police registered the case against MNS vice president Akhil Chitre and the party worker Omkar Khandekar.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A senior Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and a party worker on Tuesday broke a Dahi Handi near busy Kalanagar junction which is located close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra despite the ban, prompting the police to register an FIR against them.

The Kherwadi police registered the case against MNS vice president Akhil Chitre and the party worker Omkar Khandekar.

In a video of the incident, one of the two men is seen standing along the main road and another sitting on his shoulders and breaking the 'Dahi Handi' (a clay pitcher filled with curd) tied to a tree trunk.

"Police booked me and one more party worker under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and asked us to report to the Kherwadi police station. We will complete all the legal formalities," Chitre told PTI.

Six FIRs have been registered so far at Kasturba Marg, Ghatkopar, Worli, Kala Chowki, Dadar, and Sakinaka police stations in Mumbai against several workers of MNS, including the senior leader and ex-MLA Bala Nandgaonkar, for organising the Dahi Handi events.

CM Thackeray had last week appealed to organisers of the Dahi Handi festival to "keep aside" celebrations to avoid the spread of coronavirus and give priority to the health of people.

MNS workers on Tuesday organised 'Dahi Handi' events at various places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar defying the ban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dahi Handi Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp