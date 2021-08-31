MNS vice president breaks Dahi Handi near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence; booked

By PTI

MUMBAI: A senior Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and a party worker on Tuesday broke a Dahi Handi near busy Kalanagar junction which is located close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra despite the ban, prompting the police to register an FIR against them.

The Kherwadi police registered the case against MNS vice president Akhil Chitre and the party worker Omkar Khandekar.

In a video of the incident, one of the two men is seen standing along the main road and another sitting on his shoulders and breaking the 'Dahi Handi' (a clay pitcher filled with curd) tied to a tree trunk.

"Police booked me and one more party worker under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and asked us to report to the Kherwadi police station. We will complete all the legal formalities," Chitre told PTI.

Six FIRs have been registered so far at Kasturba Marg, Ghatkopar, Worli, Kala Chowki, Dadar, and Sakinaka police stations in Mumbai against several workers of MNS, including the senior leader and ex-MLA Bala Nandgaonkar, for organising the Dahi Handi events.

CM Thackeray had last week appealed to organisers of the Dahi Handi festival to "keep aside" celebrations to avoid the spread of coronavirus and give priority to the health of people.

MNS workers on Tuesday organised 'Dahi Handi' events at various places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar defying the ban.