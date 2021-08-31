Mucormycosis patients need 2 years of medical management post-surgery: AIIMS-R doctors

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least two years of post-operative extensive medical management is required for the complete rehabilitation of a mucormycosis patient, affirmed the doctors and specialists associated with the 15 departments of Raipur-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sharing their experiences after managing 239 patients along with cases from other institutions during the national level Hybrid Continuing Medical Education (CME) event ‘Multidisciplinary Management of Mucormycosis’, they came out with the indispensable reasoning.

“AIIMS provided diagnostic, treatment, and rehabilitation services under one roof for Mucormycosis patients. The critical role of health care professionals and medical fraternity continued to evolve as they learned together the Covid-19 pandemic management and later the prevalence of black fungus”, said Prof (Dr.) Nitin M. Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS Raipur and HoD (ENT).

AIIMS Raipur had successfully managed around 10,000 Covid-19 parents, over 200 Mucormycosis patients so far and deduced significant inference, he added.

Most of the Covid-19 patients admitted in the AIIMS were senior citizens-60 years and above with comorbidity, according to the data available.

“This makes them most vulnerable during the treatment process. And AIIMS through its extensive experience provided the much-needed training and guidance to other medical institutions in Chhattisgarh and adjoining states during the pandemic”, said Dr. Ajoy Kumar Behera, nodal officer of Covid-19 ward.

Dr Atul Jindal stated that during the treatment of Covid-19, the use of steroids and diabetes played a major role in a rapid increase in Mucormycosis patients. The dedicated ward exclusively for Mucormycosis was increased from one to seven in a span of three months to extend urgently and committed medical assistance to the Mucormycosis patients in AIIMS.

The CME session was attended by around 200 doctors and experts.