STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 26 per cent people of Northeast region suffer from Non-Communicable Diseases: Report

The study conducted by Assocham found that 87 per cent of people from the region incur out-of-pocket expenditure for NCD treatment in comparison to the national average of 81 per cent.

Published: 31st August 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

sick woman covid patient woman disease sick woman

Express Illustration

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over 26 per cent of people in the northeast are suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, neurological and heart problems, according to a survey conducted by an industry body.

As part of its “Illness to Wellness” campaign on Tuesday, the Assocham unveiled its findings on the northeastern states, based on a primary healthcare survey on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

"The survey highlighted that Assam and the other Northeastern states have 22.33 per cent and 26.27 per cent prevalence of key NCDs respectively, which is quite higher than the national average of 11.63 per cent," it said.

These states particularly have a higher prevalence of hypertension, digestive, neurological and heart diseases as compared to the national average prevalence rate of these diseases.

The Northeastern states, including Assam, showed a higher prevalence of kidney disorders, respiratory diseases in comparison to the national average prevalence rate of these diseases while cancer and diabetes were found to be more prevalent in the region, except Assam," the survey found.

Delving on the reasons associated with NCDs, the report underlined that a high level of consumption of non-vegetarian items, particularly red meat, is leading to hypertension, heart and other neurological diseases among people in the region.

"It stated that 94 per cent of respondents from the Northeastern states consume non-vegetarian food as compared to the national average of 66 per cent. Similarly, consumption of red meat in the region was found to be higher than the national average," it added.

The report highlighted that consumption of fruits and vegetables in the region is marginally lower than the national level, besides a lower level of physical activity is done at the workplace and home.

"The region has a slightly higher proportion of the overweight population in comparison to the national average," the Assocham report said.

The survey pointed out that 40 per cent of people in the region sought medical advice for the treatment of NCDs only at a very critical stage of the illness compared to the national average of 17 per cent.

"As a result, people of the region have been living with higher morbidity. This delay in seeking treatment can be attributed to the limited capacity of people to pay for private medical expenses," it said.

The survey observed that 64 per cent of people in the region have a monthly income of less than 10,000, it added.

The study found that 87 per cent of people from the region incur out-of-pocket expenditure for NCD treatment in comparison to the national average of 81 per cent.

"This indicates lower penetration of the government medical facilities in the region as compared to the national average and higher cost or expenditure on treatment of NCDs in the region than the national average," it added.

Authorised by Assocham, the report was produced by Delhi-based think tank 'Thought Arbitrage Research Institute.'

The survey report, titled 'Non-Communicable Diseases in India,' covered 2,33,672 people and 673 public health offices in 21 states to analyse the rising cases of NCDs in the country and the social profile of the affected households.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast Assocham Illness to Wellness Non Communicable Diseases
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp